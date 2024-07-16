Four, including elderly woman, rescued from Palakkad's Chittoor river after sudden rise in waterflow | Video

Palakkad: Four people, who were stranded in the middle of Chittoor river, were brought to safety by the fire force team on Tuesday. The youngest member of the team and the woman were rescued in the beginning.

The four, who are Karnataka residents had entered the river, around noon. The group took refuge on top of a rock when the flow of water increased abruptly. A local resident who spotted them quickly alerted the authorities. The flow of the Chittoor river had increased following the rise in water levels at Aliyar dam on Tuesday.

The individuals, who were wearing life jackets, were brought to the river bank by fire force personnel using a huge rope. Electricity Minister and Chittoor MLA K Krishnankutty supervised the rescue operation. "A big salute to the fire force personnel for their exemplary efforts. All the four are healthy," the minister said.

The recent development comes after an entire family was swept away in a waterfall at Bhushi Dam in Pune’s Lonavala area on July 1.