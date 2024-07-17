Malayalam
Sidharthan's death: Former veterinary varsity VC did not act in time-bound fashion, says judicial commission report

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 17, 2024 11:36 AM IST Updated: July 17, 2024 01:23 PM IST
JS Sidharthan. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Vice Chancellor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) MR Saseendranath did not take time-bound actions following the death J S Sidharthan, a judicial commission appointed by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said in its report on Wednesday. Former High Court judge A Hari Prasad led the inquiry commission. The report was submitted to the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. The Judicial Commission probed into the lapses of the former VC MR Saseendranath and Dean M K Narayanan in preventing the alleged ragging in the university men's hostel that led to Sidharthan's death.

Sidharthan's father Jayaprakash welcomed the the judicial commission's observations. Former VC PC Saseendran wa ousted from the post after the governor revoked his order reinstating 33 students who were suspended over Sidharthan's death. Dr K S Anil was appointed as the Vice Chancellor of KVASU following this.

Second-year student of Bachelor in Veterinary Sciences (BVSc) JS Sidharthan was found dead on February 18, after allegedly being subjected to brutal ragging and mob trials. The postmortem revealed that he was subjected to brutal torture and was denied food for many days. In its charge-sheet the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said the brutal torture by the accused led to the youth's death.

