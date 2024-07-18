Oommen Chandy, one of Kerala’s finest public servants: Guv Khan

Kottayam: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday praised veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy as one of the finest public servants Kerala has ever contributed to the country. Khan was inaugurating the commemoration meeting held as part of Chandy's first death anniversary at Puthuppally.

In his address, Khan described Chandy as the most popular leader Kerala has ever seen. The governor also praised Chandy’s wife, Mariyamma Oommen, referring to her as the “real power behind” the Congress leader.

"I recall last month when Chandy Oommen invited me to inaugurate this programme. I didn't hesitate for a moment before accepting the invitation. I saw this as an opportunity to pay my heartfelt tribute to a great son of India, Oommen Chandy, who was one of the finest public servants Kerala has ever produced," Khan said.

“Either Ommen Chandiji was blessed with an abundance of compassion or he worked very hard to become an embodiment of humanitarian values. As a leader, he appeared to have been conscious of the fact that a leader set example and standards which are emulated by the common people, as it has been asserted by Bhagavad Gita," the governor added.

Khan also appreciated the Oommen Chandy Foundation, chaired by Chandy Oommen, for providing scholarships to deserving students.

Early in the day, the head of the Angamaly Malankara Orthodox Diocese Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Policarpos led the remembrance service at the St George Orthodox Church at Puthuppally.