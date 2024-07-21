Quarry collapse damages houses at Vattipram in Kannur; 10 families to be evacuated

Kannur: Several houses were destroyed after a defunct stone quarry collapsed following a mudslide at Vattipram in Kannur on Sunday morning. The local residents told Manorama News that rocks and stones fell over the houses around 5.30 am.

Babu and his wife who resides near the quarry were injured after their house collapsed. They were rushed to Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital, sources said.

Babu was in the cowshed when the accident took place. His wife, who was inside the house, suffered serious injury as the roof and wall fell over her.

The rocks and stones from the quarry vandalised two vehicles in the area. Trees were uprooted in the quarry collapse and crops were also destroyed, villagers told news channels.

A resident in the area told Manorama News that the defunct quarry, which stopped functioning years ago, collapsed following a mudslide. “The quarry posed us no threat. It never overflowed during the rainy season. A huge tragedy was averted as the quarry collapsed early in the day,” said a panchayat member.

The collapsed quarry. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

“A huge hill flowed down to the quarry triggering the collapse. Huge rocks were thrown into the nearby houses. Even concreted houses collapsed under the impact. Two rooms of a house were destroyed completely,” said a local resident.

The panchayat authorities said they would evacuate 10 families from the spot.