Ankola landslide: Karnataka Police ask Malayali volunteers to return home

The Karnataka Police have instructed Malayali volunteers to return from the landslide-hit Shirur hill, where Kozhikode native Arjun is thought to be trapped.

The authorities asked volunteers, including Ranjith Israel, to return to Kerala, stating that only the Indian Army was needed at the site. The remaining volunteers involved in the search and rescue operation were asked to vacate the premises in 30 minutes.

Presence of metal detected

Meanwhile, the presence of metal was detected using a deep search detector in the area. The metal presence was found in the same area where Arjun’s mobile signal was previously detected. Consequently, the search in this area has been intensified. Signals were received from radar at two locations, and the Malayalis at the site informed Manorama Online that four or five tippers were needed to remove the soil.

The Indian army personnel, National Disaster Response Force and Indian Navy have resumed their search for tracing Kozhikode native Arjun and two Karnataka natives who went missing in a massive landslide at Ankola in Shirur. The search operations for Arjun entered the seventh day on Monday.