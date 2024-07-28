Ankola landslide: CM Vijayan requests Siddaramaiah to continue efforts to find Arjun

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to his Karnataka counterpart, Siddaramaiah, requesting that his government continue the rescue operations to find Arjun, the truck driver from Kozhikode who went missing in a massive landslide in Shirur.

In the letter, Vijayan said his government appreciates the efforts taken by the teams engaged in the search-and-rescue operations to find Arjun. There have been reports that search operations have been stopped, he said, adding, "I earnestly urge you to give directions to continue the rescue operations till they yield positive results."

Vijayan also requested that the operations be continued with augmented strength and using all needed equipment. Later, the Kerala CM posted on social media platform X that he wrote to Siddaramaiah to express appreciation for the search-and-rescue teams' dedication to locating Arjun.

Arjun was driving a truck loaded with timber to Kozhikode when the landslide happened on July 16. He has been missing for the past 12 days now. Multiple agencies have been conducting a search mission to find him at the landslide site.