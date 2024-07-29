Malayali lorry driver stabbed to death in Tamil Nadu; police suspects robbery attempt

Tamil Nadu: A Malayali lorry driver returning from Bengaluru was stabbed to death on Sunday in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. The deceased, Alias, was a resident of Nedumbassery, Ernakulam.

According to the Krishnagiri police, Alias had travelled to Bengaluru the previous week with household goods in his lorry. The murder occurred during his return journey. Authorities suspect the attack happened during an attempted robbery.

The body has been shifted to the government hospital in Krishnagiri for post-mortem. The police have intensified the probe into the incident.