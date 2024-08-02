Malayalam
Man falls into waterlogged field, dies in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 02, 2024 03:21 PM IST
Ramesh (34). Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: A young man died after falling into a waterlogged paddy field at Mapranam in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur on Thursday night. The deceased is Ramesh, 34 years old, a resident of Peechampillikonam Church Road, Mapranam.

Ramesh,who worked at a timber company in Thelappilly, was returning home via Puthenthode Bund Road after work last night when he is believed to have fallen into the waterlogged area. A search was launched after he went missing and his body was found in the water on Friday morning.

It is suspected that he slipped into the waterlogged area while walking through the unlit Bund Road at night. The Irinjalakuda Fire Force and police arrived at the scene, retrieved the body, and shifted it to Irinjalakuda General Hospital.

