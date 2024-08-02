'We do not need that land any more,' says Rameena after harrowing escape from landslide in Wayanad

Meppady (Wayanad): Rameena's youngest child, a mere three months old, lay quietly in her arms, oblivious to the chaos that unfolded around her. The family had experienced a miraculous escape from the unforgiving floodwaters that surged through Chooralmala.

Rameena and her husband Shamseer, who live in Mundakkai Padi, moved into their house at Chooralmala only a few months ago. Her father, Aanamari Isamayil, built the house as part of the Life Mission project last year.

Rameena, her husband Shamseer, their son Shiras, and her mother Hairunneesa were at home the night of the landslide. A loud crash woke her father. He found water pouring through the kitchen wall.

He acted quickly, waking everyone and leading them to the terrace. Moments later, Rameena's elder sister called, her voice trembling with fear. "It's a major landslide. Be careful," she warned. Within minutes, the entire region was engulfed in mud and debris, nature's fury unleashed without mercy.

Realising they could not stay, Rameena's father and husband guided the family through the darkness. Mud, stones, and uprooted trees battered the house while the world around them dissolved into shadows. With the floodwaters rising and hope dwindling, they stumbled to a neighbour's house, miraculously untouched by the landslide.

The family's rescue came the next day when the army personnel reached the spot, which felt surreal. Yet, the haunting scenes they witnessed while being saved remain etched in their minds. "We saw the rescue workers shifting 24 dead bodies, including those of our neighbours and relatives," Rameena recounted, her voice choking with sorrow. "We do not need that land any more."

Now, as they sit in a relief camp, uncertainty looms over their future. "We have no idea where to go from here," Rameena admitted, tears welling in her eyes. "Maybe someone will help us build a small house somewhere else," her words hung in the air.