Cop finds centipede in biriyani at Pathanamthitta hotel

Pathanamthitta: A dead centipede was found in a chicken biriyani served at a hotel in Kadapra junction, Thiruvalla here on Friday. Ajith Kumar, a policeman from Pulikeezhu police station had this bizarre experience while having food at the hotel. Soon, he lodged a complaint with the food safety department.

Food safety officials reached the eatery at Kadapra junction and carried out an inspection. After finding Ajith's complaint as genuine, they ordered to shut down the hotel immediately. The officials found that the hotel was functioning illegally as its licence expired in March.

