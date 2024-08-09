Annie Raja says Centre fears the word Palestine after Delhi Police drags her during protest

New Delhi: Senior CPI leader Annie Raja said the Centre fears the word Palestine after party workers were forcefully removed from Khan Market during a protest march to the Israel embassy. In footage of the protest shared online by those who attended the protest, Annie Raja can be seen dragged into a bus by police personnel.

"A small group of people carried out a peaceful march expressing solidarity with Palestine. None of us were heavily built or carried weapons. There weren't any loud sloganeering or threats, the message was peace and love. But the Delhi Police and the central government have shamed themselves by forcefully removing us from the streets," Raja posted on Facebook.

The group of Left supporters had led the protest demanding a ceasefire in Gaza that continues to be bombarded by Israel even after ten months. They held banners that read "Ceasefire Now" and "Stop the Genocide".

They were detained and taken to the Tughlak Road police station in a bus, an officer said in the afternoon.

Annie Raja contested the recent General Elections from Wayanad. She lost to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.