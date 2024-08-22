Palakkad woman dies after setting self ablaze in financial institution

Pattambi: A woman was found dead in the washroom of a private financial institution here on Thursday morning. The deceased – Shitha (37) of Vadanamkurussi in Ongallur – was an employee of the financial institution. Police suspect it to be a death by suicide.

As per reports, after closing the establishment on Wednesday evening, Shitha entered the washroom, poured petrol all over her body and set herself on fire. Police completed the inquest procedure and shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy. A detailed probe is ongoing.