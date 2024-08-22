Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Palakkad woman dies after setting self ablaze in financial institution

Our Correspondent
Published: August 22, 2024 03:52 PM IST
shitha.jpg
Shitha.
Topic | Palakkad

Pattambi: A woman was found dead in the washroom of a private financial institution here on Thursday morning. The deceased – Shitha (37) of Vadanamkurussi in Ongallur – was an employee of the financial institution. Police suspect it to be a death by suicide.

As per reports, after closing the establishment on Wednesday evening, Shitha entered the washroom, poured petrol all over her body and set herself on fire. Police completed the inquest procedure and shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy. A detailed probe is ongoing.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE