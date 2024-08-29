Manorama News Conclave 2024: 'Change Makers' to share their vision tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: The Manorama News Conclave 2024, the prestigious forum where the nation's best minds come together, will be held in the state capital on Friday. This year's conclave will bring together 'Changemakers' from different walks of life. Since its inception in 2017, the Manorama News Conclave has dealt with topics ranging from happiness and freedom to new India.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the ‘Change Makers’ Conclave at 10 am at the Hotel ‘O by Tamara’. Union Minister for State Suresh Gopi will be the chief guest at the closing session at 6 pm.

The conclave will honour the stars of the film 'All We Imagine as Light', which won the Cannes Grand Prix award. The cast of the film Kani Kusruthi, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Anand Sami, Azeez Nedumangad and Hridhu Haroon will also engage in a discussion.

Following this, Thiruvallur MP Sasikanth Senthil, BJP National Spokesperson Anil Antony, and SFI All India Secretary Dipsita Dhar will hold a discussion on ‘India: The Voice that Matters'. Sojan Joseph, the first Malayali MP from the UK, will speak on the 'Changing face of migration', while Inner Manipur MP and JNU Associate Professor Bimol Akoijam will discuss the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

After these sessions, Directors Jeo Baby, Chidambaram, and Rahul Sadasivan will discuss the current transformative shifts that captivate Malayalam cinema.

Dr Roxy Mathew Koll, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, and recipient of the Vigyan Yuva–Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award, will discuss the need for societal change in tandem with climate change.

For the first time in the state's history, a husband and wife duo, Dr V Venu and Dr Sarada Muraleedharan, who have held the position of Chief Secretary, will share the changes they envision.

Public Accounts Committee Chairman and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Minister P Rajeeve, and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan will seek answers and ideas on the question, 'Is Kerala on a changed track?'

Dr Tom Joseph, Director (New Initiatives) at Jain University, will speak on the state and higher education standards. This will be followed by a brief session with Olympian and Former Captain of National Hockey Team PR Sreejesh.

In an interesting twist, Manorama News anchors- Shani Prabhakaran, Nisha Purushothaman and A Ayyappadas- known for their probing questions, will face counter-questions from Speaker AN Shamseer.

Invited attendees must enter the hall by 9.30 am. For more information, visit: www.manoramanewsconclave.com.