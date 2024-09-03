Thiruvananthapuram: Leaving the entire home department in a fix, Nilambur MLA P V Anvar has raised serious allegations against several top police officials, including ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, Malappuram SP Sasidharan and Pathanamthitta SP S Sujith Das. As his revelations triggered a political row in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered a probe against ADGP Ajith Kumar on Monday. He directed the formation of a high-level team led by the state police chief to investigate the allegations. At the same time, the government has come under fire for not removing Ajith Kumar from ADGP Law and Order post.



According to a CMO release, the team, consisting of state police chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, G Sparjan Kumar (IGP, South Zone & Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram City), Thomson Jose (DIG, Thrissur Range), S Madhusudhanan (SP, Crime Branch, Thiruvananthapuram), and A Shanavas (SP, SSIB Intelligence, Thiruvananthapuram), will investigate the complaints and allegations raised against them. The CM asked the team to complete the investigation within a month and submit a report to the government.

Soon after the CM announced the probe, P V Anvar, a legislator of the ruling LDF held a press conference in Malappuram and made fresh allegations against the ADGP.He alleged that the top officer was building an expensive mansion in a sought-after locality in the capital city near Kowdiar Palace.The MLA sought to know what was his source of money to buy land and build a house in such posh areas.

He also released some more alleged evidence, including records of telephone conversations, reportedly shedding light on Kumar's alleged illegal activities.Anvar on Sunday alleged that Kumar tapped ministers' phone conversations, had links with gold smuggling rackets, and was involved in serious crimes.He also levelled serious charges against Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das and the CM's political secretary P S Sasi.

Earlier on Monday, CPM state secretary M V Govindan told reporters here that "all aspects of the allegations will be examined by the government and the party with the necessary seriousness, and a stand will be taken accordingly." Like CM, the party secretary also didn't criticise Anvar or reject his allegations.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and the BJP toughened their stand against the government over the explosive revelations against top officers and demanded the CM's resignation.

"The Chief Minister's office has become a hub of criminal elements. The CM has no right to continue in the office even for a minute. Our demand is that the CM should resign and the allegations should be handed over to the CBI for a comprehensive probe," Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan told reporters here.

He said the ruling front MLA also raised allegations against CM's political secretary P Sasi, who is a CPM leader.

"He is a person with whom the CM has entrusted all the responsibilities. Then, how can CM Vijayan run away from the responsibility (of these allegations)?" the LoP further said.

Satheesan also alleged that the accused persons had been involved in more illegal activities and serious crimes, which would shock Kerala society.

BJP state chief K Surendran asked how the Left government could continue in power when a ruling MLA himself alleged that the political secretary and the ADGP (Law and Order) were involved in gold smuggling, anti-national activities and murder.

(With PTI inputs)