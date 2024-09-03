Thiruvananthapuram: The crucial meeting of LDF MLA P V Anvar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan commenced at the Kerala secretariat on Tuesday around 12 pm. Anvar is expected to seek a probe into his allegations against top police officials, including ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and P Sasi, political secretary to the CM. It is learnt that he would submit evidence to prove his allegations against the officials.



At the same time, reports claimed that though CM is unhappy with the MLA, he would try to appease Anvar to withdraw from the allegations. Though the CM ordered a probe into the allegations, no action was taken to remove Ajith Kumar from his post. The government has also come under fire for adding Ajith Kumar's subordinates to the high-level probe team that was constituted to investigate Anvar's allegations.

On Monday, Anvar held a press conference and raised fresh allegations against Ajith Kumar. He alleged that the top officer was building an luxurious mansion in a sought-after locality in the capital city near Kowdiar Palace. The MLA sought to know his source of money to buy land and build a house in such a posh area.

He also released some more evidence, including records of telephone conversations reportedly throwing light on Kumar's alleged illegal activities. On Sunday, Anvar accused Kumar of tapping ministers' phone conversations and having links with gold smuggling rackets. He also alleged that the ADGP is involved in several serious crimes. Levelling grave charges against Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das, Anvar released a voice clip of his conversation with the official. In the voice clip, Das was heard trying to influence the MLA to withdraw his complaint about an illegal tree felling on Malappuram SP office premises. Sujith Das was suspended from service after DIG Ajitha Beegum carried out an inquiry and submitted a report.