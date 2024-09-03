Release probe report of Thrissur Pooram disruption: CPI leader Sunil Kumar

Thrissur: In the wake of allegations raised by P V Anvar MLA hinting that there was a conspiracy to sabotage the conduct of Thrissur Pooram, CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar demanded the release of the government investigation report regarding the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival here on Tuesday.



He stated that he will submit a letter to the Chief Minister in his capacity as the LDF candidate from Thrissur in the parliament elections held in April. Sunil Kumar emphasized that those responsible for disrupting the festival, regardless of who they are, should be exposed. He had earlier alleged that there was a conspiracy involving police officials, including the Commissioner in disrupting the festival.

Sunil Kumar, however, said that he does not know if ADGP Ajith Kumar was involved. P V Anvar recently levelled allegations hinting at the involvement of Ajith Kumar in sabotaging the conduct of the festival. Sunil Kumar claimed that he was victimized in the parliament elections due to what happened at Thrissur Pooram and pointed out that the Chief Minister had promised to complete the investigation and submit the report within a month. However, even after five months, the report has not been released, prompting him to send the letter to the Chief Minister, he said.

Unprecedented restrictions imposed by the police during the conduct of Thrissur Pooram had sparked a controversy and it ballooned into a political row during the campaign phase of Lok Sabha elections.