Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM state leadership has decided to consider Nilambur MLA PV Anvar's complaint against top police officials, including Law and Order ADGP Ajith Kumar. Manorama News reported that CPM secretariat will discuss his complaint on Thursday. A day after meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Anvar met CPM state secretary M V Govindan and handed over a copy of his complaint. Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Anvar said that the LDF government and CPM would uphold its honour by conducting a genuine probe into his complaint.



At the same time, the party is expected to decide on ordering a probe into Anvar's allegations against P Sasi, political secretary to the Chief Minister, on Friday. Meanwhile, Anvar declared that he did not got any assurance on the probe into this allegations. However, he expressed hope that the communist government would realise the public sentiment and take action against the offenders in the police force.

Anvar has accused Sasi and ADGP (Law and Order) Ajith Kumar of breaching trust and failing to deliver responsibilities honestly. He alleged that Kumar tapped ministers' phone conversations, had links with gold smuggling rackets, and was involved in serious crimes.

He also released some more alleged evidence, including records of telephone conversations reportedly throwing light on Kumar's alleged illegal activities.Anvar on Sunday alleged that Kumar tapped ministers' phone conversations, had links with gold smuggling rackets and was involved in serious crimes. He also levelled serious charges against Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das.

The Left MLA's allegations against the key person in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the top rank official had triggered sharp political reactions among opposition parties which demanded the immediate resignation of CM Vijayan.

Amid the political row, the Chief Minister ordered a probe into the MLA's allegations against the police officials and formed a high-level probe team under the state police chief.