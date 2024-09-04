Clamour for CM’s resignation, Congress’ Secretariat march on Sep 6

Thiruvananthapuram: The Opposition is gearing up to intensify its protests, calling for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation in response to a series of allegations raised by MLA PV Anvar against his office. In an online leadership meeting, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has decided to escalate the issue, starting with a Secretariat march on September 6.

While the opposition is considering legal action against the Chief Minister, they face challenges in moving forward solely based on Anvar's accusations. So far, Anvar has released only a limited number of phone conversation recordings, and the Nilambur MLA is unlikely to cooperate with the Opposition any further by providing additional evidence, complicating any potential legal proceedings.

The opposition is also cautious about rushing to court, mindful of the setback they faced in the monthly kickback scam case in the Vigilance Court. They fear that even a single court statement favouring the government could bolster its position. Given this context, the UDF is strategising to expand its political attack, targeting not only the allegations against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar—who is accused of unauthorised wealth accumulation—but also focusing on the Chief Minister and his political secretary, P Sasi.

The opposition is already under fire for abandoning several protests and strikes against the government midway, including the bar bribery scandal. Failing to effectively manage these latest allegations—some of the most serious yet against the Chief Minister’s office during Pinarayi Vijayan's second term—could lead to even harsher criticism. Despite claims that ADGP Ajith Kumar maintains close ties with high-level Congress leaders, the Opposition remains determined to continue its protests.