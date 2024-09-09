Ward delimitation of Kerala local bodies : rural panchayats to have 1557 new members

Thiruvananthapuram: Rural areas across the state will get 1,557 newly elected representatives in the local body elections to be held next year. The state has finalized the delimitation of local body wards, determining the number of wards and divisions at the gram panchayat, block, and district panchayat levels. This notification brings an increase in the total number of wards, setting the stage for more local governance participation.



According to the new notification, 1,375 wards have been added across 941 panchayats, raising the total number of wards from 15,962 to 17,337. The number of wards across the 152 block panchayats will rise from 2,080 to 2,267, while district panchayats will see the creation of 15 new divisions. Of this, Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat will gain two more divisions, with other districts adding one division each.

The notification, issued by the Director of the Local Self Government Department, outlines the number of new wards to be created, including seats reserved for women and scheduled categories. A similar notification for municipalities and corporations is soon slated to come out. The delimitation process aligns with the 2011 census, ensuring the number of elected representatives grows in proportion to the population.