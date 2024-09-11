Governor seeks CM’s report on PV Anvar’s phone tapping revelations

Thiruvananthapuram: Following the phone tapping allegations levelled against Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday sought a report from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with immediate effect. In a move that has put the CPM-led LDF government in a difficult position, Nilambur MLA P V Anvar earlier alleged Ajith Kumar had breached public trust by tapping the phone calls of many, including ministers and journalists.



In the letter sent to the Chief Minister, the Raj Bhavan also demanded an investigation into the allegations against the ADGP and requested an action report. “Leaking ministers' calls is a grave matter. Anvar's admission that he leaked police officers' phone calls should also be taken seriously. This is against the Supreme Court directions,” said the governor.

According to Anvar, Ajith Kumar played a vital role in sabotaging the recent Thrissur Pooram festival, and his meeting with RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale (general secretary) and Ram Madhav (spokesperson) proved it. “This has facilitated the BJP candidate’s win in the Lok Sabha elections in Thrissur,” Anvar added. The MLA also pointed out the cop’s alleged links with gold smuggling rackets, murderers and criminals.