BEVCO staff to receive up to Rs 95,000 Onam bonus

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited, also known as BEVCO, is set to make a new record by distributing the highest amount of Onam bonus to its employees. The corporation has announced that its employees will receive up to Rs 95,000. Last year, BEVCO, the most profitable public sector firm in the state, distributed a maximum of Rs 90,000 to its employees ahead of Onam. For BEVCO staff, this bonus is akin to hitting a jackpot during the festival season.



BEVCO’s employee-friendly move comes as the government earned Rs 5,000 crore in tax revenue from liquor sales. It is reported that Rs 95,000 is the highest Onam bonus ever given to government employees in Kerala. To stay within the bonus limits set by the government, BEVCO will distribute the amount in two separate categories- performance incentive and exgratia.

A total of 5,000 employees work at BEVCO outlets and offices. Sweepers in the corporation will receive an Onam bonus of Rs 5,000. The decision on the bonus was made in a meeting chaired by Excise Minister M. B. Rajesh.