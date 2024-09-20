Alappuzha man dies by suicide after setting house on fire; wife, son critically injured

Alappuzha: A man died by suicide in Alappuzha on Friday after setting his house on fire, leaving his wife and son with severe burn injuries.



The deceased, Sreekandan (75), a native of Thalavady, Upper Kuttanad, set one of the rooms in his house ablaze using petrol around 5 am, reported Manorama News. His wife, Omana (73), who was bedridden, and his son, Unnikrishnan (43), suffered critical burn injuries while escaping the fire. They were rushed to Vandanam Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Unnikrishnan, upon noticing the fire, managed to carry his mother outside. Fire Force personnel arrived at the scene, extinguished the flames, and later found Sreekandan hanging in another room. The house was not entirely destroyed.