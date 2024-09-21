ADGP Ajith Kumar played key role in sabotaging solar case: PV Anvar

Malappuram: Nilambur MLA PV Anvar on Saturday levelled serious allegations against Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, accusing the top cop of playing a key role in sabotaging the infamous solar case and accepting a substantial bribe from the accused. "With that money, Ajith Kumar purchased a flat at Kowdiar and sold it ten days later for double the amount," Anvar claimed at a press meet.



Anvar alleged that Ajith Kumar bought a flat for Rs 33,80,100 under the Pattom Sub-Registrar Office in Kowdiar village, Thiruvananthapuram, on February 19, 2016. He pointed out that the purchase took place just two and a half months before the 2016 Assembly elections, which led to the rise of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala."There’s nothing wrong with buying property, but the question is, how did he afford it? Where did the money come from," Anvar asked.

He further stated that Ajith Kumar sold the same flat on February 29, 2016, for Rs 65,00,000 — nearly double the purchase price. "Let the vigilance team investigate this 'magic.' They should also look into who is currently living in the flat and who is collecting the rent," Anvar added.

The MLA accused Ajith Kumar of using bribe money to purchase the flat and then selling it at an inflated price to launder the funds. "It usually takes at least 15 days to complete all government procedures related to property transactions. Yet, Ajith Kumar completed the purchase and sale in just 10 days, which included weekends. How did he manage that?" Anvar questioned.

Earlier, Anvar alleged that Ajith Kumar purchased land adjacent to the Kowdiar palace in Thiruvananthapuram, valued at Rs 60-70 lakh for every cent. “ADGP owns 10 cents of land near the Kowdiar palace. It is also near to the private helipad of businessman M A Yusuff Ali. An additional 12 cents of land was registered in the name of Ajith Kumar’s brother-in-law. Construction of a house is underway at the plot, the MLA said then. “Ajith Kumar is a man of simplicity; he doesn’t accept bribes, wears only hawai chappals and is a poor ADGP. Then how could he do this?” he added added.