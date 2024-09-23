EY employee's death: No contact from Centre, Human Rights panel, says Anna's father

Kochi: Raising suspicion over the probe announced by the Centre and the National Human Rights Commission into the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, her family said nobody from the investigation team had contacted them so far.

The 26-year-old CA professional, working in the Pune office of audit major EY (Ernst & Young), died within four months of joining the organisation. According to her mother's letter to the EY India Chairman, Perayil was overworked with a "backbreaking" load as a new employee that affected her "physically, emotionally, and mentally".

Talking to Manorama News, Anna's father, Siby Perayil, said he would not cooperate with the foundation announced by EY India chairman Rajiv Memani in Anna's name. He also said the family intends to set up a separate foundation in Anna's name to provide educational assistance to children.

The family reiterated that they will not take legal action against EY. Siby added that the goal is to bring about reform in working conditions.

Minister of State for Labour Shobha Karandlaje announced the government would probe the case, stating justice must be served and employee safety guaranteed. The move followed widespread criticism, with social media igniting discussions about the “toxic work culture” prevalent in large firms like EY.