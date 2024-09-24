Rinson's parents plan to seek PM's help as he remains missing since Lebanon pager blasts

The family of Rinson Jose, 34, a Norwegian citizen from Wayanad who was in the eye of a storm over the initial reports of his company's alleged links to the pager explosions in Lebanon, is worried as they have lost contact with him since last week.

Bulgaria’s state security agency had cleared Rinson and his company, Norta Global Limited, of charges under terror funding. The agency said Norta Global and its owner "did not carry out any transaction linked to the sale or purchase of the merchandise".

Meanwhile, his family in Wayanad was told he was on a business tour in the US. But the news has not calmed Rinson's parents, Moothedath Jose and Gracy. The family of Rinson is planning to approach the Prime Minister and Minister for External Affairs, seeking help to learn about their son's safety.

Thankachan, brother of Gracy, told Onmanorama that though Rinson has been away for more than a decade, he used to call the family daily. But since the incident, Rinson and his wife have not called the family, relatives or friends. “He was so close to the family and maintained a good relationship with all the relatives,” Thankachan said. “As conflicting reports are appearing in social media about his safety, they (parents) are having sleepless nights.”

Meanwhile, the silence of intelligence agencies in the matter has allowed the rumour mill to work overtime. A report said Rinson and his wife were shifted by Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, to the US, to ensure their safety, while another said the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was behind his missing.

The parents have moved out from their home at Ondayangadi near Mananthavadi to a house in an undisclosed location. The police are also on high alert in the area with Special Branch sleuths, who specialise in extremist outfits, monitoring the situation. A top police officer told Onmanorama that they were also clueless about the whereabouts of Rinson. “We are also waiting for official reports from the top,” he said.