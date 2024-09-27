Never tried to weaken CPM, only stood by public: PV Anvar

Nilambur: MLA PV Anvar asserted that he never tried to weaken CPM while responding to the party general secretary's criticism against him. As Anvar continued to criticise top officials in the police and the Chief Minister's political secretary, the CPM general secretary summoned a press meeting on Thursday and disowned Anvar from the party. Minutes after this, Anvar told the media that he would reveal all the truth before the public and no one can stop him now.



“ Now I don't need to bother about anything. I will burn like fire. I never issued any statement to weaken the party. I only meant that police tried to weaken the party and no proper investigation was carried out on gold smuggling. Nowadays, people are reluctant to visit CPM offices seeking solutions for their issues. I stand by the public,” said Anvar challenging the party.

The MLA added that he will publicise the complaint he filed before the party and Chief Minister.

“ CPM secretary said that everyone has the freedom to communicate with CM. It is written in the party constitution. But the truth is, this freedom only remains on record. It is not practical. But every member had the freedom during the period of EMS, AKG and Nayanar. K K Shailaja tasted defeat in Vadakara due to the protest of party comrades. ,” argued Anvar.

“I don't know the language of Communists. I am communicating through human language. The party didn't launch a probe even after a silly person like me conducted one. Now they are attacking me without taking any action. They are considering my revelations as statements of a blabbermouth. I will keep telling the facts. Those who are not part of the nexus will join me. I will take to the streets to disclose the truth to the people with a loudspeaker. Now, people have realised the leadership's stand against me. Those who shouted murdabad against me realised the truth and chanted zindabad slogans favouring me,” Anvar explained.

At the same time, he told the media that he would think about launching a new party only if the people back him.

He also expressed his disgust over the government for allowing MR Ajith Kumar who is facing allegations including links with gold smuggling racket in the post of ADGP law and order.

“ Nothing will happen when MR Ajith Kumar is allowed to continue in his power. The government should ban him from entering the police headquarters. Is there any probe into Thrissur pooram disruption? All are mere show-offs. Media should not waste its time by covering all this,” Anvar added.

While addressing a press conference, M V Govindan declared that CPM is cutting all ties with PVAnvar. He also accused Anvar of engaging in a fake campaign against CM. The MLA faced the wrath of the party after he came out with serious allegations against top police officials including ADGP Ajith Kumar and CM's political secretary P Sasi.