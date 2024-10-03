Anvar demands Pinarayi's apology for Malappuram remarks, says 'CM should offer seat to Veena or Riyas'

Malappuram: Nilambur MLA PV Anvar on Thursday accused the Chief Minister's Office of being entirely responsible for the chaos surrounding the gold smuggling case. The LDF independent also called for a judicial probe into the matter.

He also demanded an apology from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his remarks about Malappuram. Anvar further said that: "If the Chief Minister is hesitant to let go of his position, he should just hand it over to his daughter Veena or his son-in-law and the Minister for Public Works and Tourism PA Mohammed Riyas."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had washed his hands of the controversy following his references to gold and hawala seizure in Malappuram in an interview with The Hindu newspaper. The statement linking Malappuram’s gold smuggling to extremist activities drew backlash from the Muslim League and opposition leaders.



Vijayan is expected to respond to Anvar's allegations during a press conference on Thursday.