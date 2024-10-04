Govindan sheds ambitions of emerging as CPM’s corrective force, backs CM unconditionally

During the first stages of the P V Anvar rebellion, CPM state secretary M V Govindan looked like a confused leader. Govindan had struggled to strike a balance between projecting two ideas of himself. One part a strong leader with a mind of his own, and the other, a CPM leader who resolutely backed the party's de facto supremo Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this hour of crisis.

A telling example of Govindan's attempt to blend the two personas was his approach towards the CM's political secretary P Sasi. When the CM, in a brazen encroachment into the party secretary's realm, said there was absolutely nothing to enquire about Sasi, Govindan said that the party would indeed probe the complaints against Sasi.

Such a juggling act was evident in the case of ADGP Ajithkumar, too. While the CM seemed over protective of his ADGP, Govindan had consistently expressed his disapproval of his rendezvous with RSS leaders. "Do you think the party is happy," is how Govindan responded when asked about the ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders. There was a feeling, especially among comrades disgruntled with the direction the party is taking, that Govindan was gradually emerging as the moral compass of the party.

Govindan’s rise as a new power centre in the party seems to have been suddenly stalled. Now, after Anvar has officially disengaged himself from the LDF and the PR disaster that the Hindu interview had turned out to be, Govindan seems to have stopped trying. The commanding leader's face has been discarded, and the CPM state secretary has limited himself to just backing the CM to the hilt.

It was the transformed Govindan who crossed swords with the media at the AKG Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (October 4). The interaction was held right after a crucial State Committee meeting. On all the issues he seemed to hold an independent view till now, Govindan took a position that unapologetically aligned with the CM's views.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Manorama

On P Sasi. "When we looked at the allegations against Sasi we realised that there was nothing that warranted a probe. It is a deliberate attempt to discredit Sasi." And then he mocked the reporters. 'If you have any evidence, feel free to produce it. We will take note."

On ADGP-RSS links: "A high-level probe is on to examine whether any unfair moves were carried out by the ADGP. The investigation report will come out soon. Taking summary action would set a bad precedent."

Govindan was reminded that the CPI had an ideological issue with the ADGP's RSS links and had repeatedly demanded the cop’s removal even without a probe. "We have our own convictions," Govindan shot back. "Appropriate action will be taken when the report comes," he said.

On CPM's PR agency links: "The Hindu newspaper itself has tendered an apology saying it had inserted words not spoken by the CM. The matter should have ended there. Even after Pinarayi categorically denied employing a PR agency, the media is persisting with its right-wing agenda of manufacturing anti-communist propaganda."

Like the CM, Govindan too held up one part of The Hindu's apology (that words not spoken by the CM was inserted) as vindication of its innocence. And like the CM, Govindan shut out any mention of the other part (that the insertion was done at the insistence of a PR agency.) "We have no association with any PR agency. That issue is over. No more questions on that," Govindan said.

Top sources in the CPM said that it was a threat to the party's secular credentials that has forced Govindan to offer unconditional support to the CM. There is a consensus in the party that the Malappuram reference in the CM's press conference and later in the Hindu interview has dented the party's pro-minority image. Making matters worse, Anvar is exploiting the CPM’s latest image crisis.

The issue now threatens the party's future more than Pinarayi's. And Govindan knows that if Pinarayi is sidelined on this issue, it is the party that would suffer as a result.