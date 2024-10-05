Anvar's allegations against ADGP Ajith Kumar: DGP submits report to Kerala govt

Thiruvananthapuram: DGP S Darvesh Sahib on Saturday submitted a detailed report to the state Home Department secretary, addressing the multiple allegations levelled against ADGP (Law & Order) Ajith Kumar. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to review the report on Sunday.



The Kerala government and its police leadership have been scrutinised following Nilambur MLA P V Anvar’s accusations against Ajith Kumar. Anvar raised over ten allegations, including claims of Kumar's involvement in the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram, links to gold smuggling operations, and connections to murder cases. The MLA also alleged that Kumar misused the cyber cell to unlawfully intercept the phones of ministers, political figures, and journalists, assigning an IPS officer specifically for this task.

The investigation was conducted by a team of five senior police officers: DGP Darvesh Sahib, IG Sparjan Kumar, DIG Thomson Joseph, and SPs Madhusoodanan and Shanavas. While the report confirmed that Ajith Kumar met with RSS leaders—an interaction the ADGP has described as a personal, friendly meeting—it found him not guilty of lapses in investigating cases like the Ridan murder and the Mami missing.

Earlier, Chief Minister Vijayan had stated that any action against Ajith Kumar would only be taken after the findings of the DGP’s report. The CM ordered the inquiry during the Police Association’s state conference in Kottayam in September and said, “The concerns raised will be dealt with seriously, and any breach of discipline within the police force will not be tolerated. The government will always assess issues based on merit, no matter their source.”