Kochi: A person was killed and two others sustained injuries in an explosion at the Formal Trade Links LLP animal fat processing plant in the industrial sector of Edayar on Saturday night. The deceased, Vikram Pradhan, was a native of Odisha.

Two individuals, Krishnan and Guru, are among the injured. As reported by Manorama News, the cause of the accident was a mini boiler blast. Fire and police personnel promptly arrived at the scene.