'The name is PV Anvar': MLA responds to ADGP's removal

Malappuram: After the removal of ADGP M R Ajith Kumar from his role as head of Law and Order, Nilambur MLA P V Anvar posted a picture of Kumar without his official cap on Facebook. The caption for the post read, "The name of the person who said that the cap would be removed from Ajith Kumar's head is Anvar, CM."

Left MLA K T Jaleel also weighed in on the matter, writing on Facebook, "The final wicket is down." Ajith Kumar's dismissal was reportedly based on a report by DGP Sheik Darvesh Saheb, which cited significant lapses in the ADGP’s professional conduct, particularly his decision to meet senior RSS leaders. The report also raised concerns about his handling of the investigation into the murder of Ridan, who was allegedly linked to gold smuggling from Karipur.

The order was issued shortly after the Chief Minister visited the Secretariat Sunday evening. This decision is critical, as the Legislative Assembly session is set to resume today. Manoj Abraham, the senior-most ADGP in Kerala, has been appointed as the new ADGP (Law and Order), while Ajith Kumar will continue as ADGP Battalion.