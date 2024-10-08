Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery results 2024 to be announced on Oct 9 | Check timing, prize money

Thiruvananthapuram: The eagerly awaited draw for the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper lottery will take place on October 9 at 1.30 pm at Gorkhi Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. With ticket sales nearing record levels, excitement is building across the state as participants anticipate the results of one of Kerala's biggest lottery events.



The Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper, with a ticket price of Rs 500, offers a staggering first prize of Rs 25 crore. The lottery also includes a second prize of Rs 2 crore for 20 winners and a third prize of Rs 50 lakh for 20 people.

On Monday, the Directorate of State Lotteries reported that 69,70,438 tickets out of the 80 lakh in circulation had already been sold, with total sales revenue reaching Rs 350 crore. Palakkad district led the ticket sales with 12,78,720 tickets sold, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 9,21,350 and Thrissur with 8,44,390.

Finance Minister KN Balagopal will draw the winners in the presence of MLA VK Prasanth and Abraham Renn, Director of the Lottery Department.