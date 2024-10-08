Wayanad township project on EPC mode, tender-process to be completed by Dec 31: CM

Around 1000 houses will come up in two townships being planned as part of the rehabilitation project in Wayanad, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement furnished in the assembly here on Tuesday. The project will be implemented in Engineering, procurement, and construction mode ( EPC).

Tender process will be completed by December 31. Single-storied houses measuring 1000 sq.ft will be constructed in the township. In future, additional floor can be added. In the first stage, those who have lost houses and land in the landslide will be rehabilitated.

The second phase will cover members of other families who are included in areas marked as uninhabitable. District Collector will publish the draft list of beneficiaries included in the first and second phase of the project. Revenue department has been entrusted with the task of issuing detailed guidelines to finalise the draft.

A special facility will be arranged so that sponsors can contribute towards completion of houses in both townships. KIIFB will be the project management consultant for rehabilitation schemes. A high level empowered committee under Chief Secretary will supervise the project.