Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Man hacks woman friend to death, kills self in Kollam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 18, 2024 04:49 PM IST Updated: October 18, 2024 05:09 PM IST
kollam murder
Police at the crime scene. Photo: Manorama News.
Topic | Kollam

Kollam: A 38-year-old man died by suicide after hacking his friend to death on Friday. The victim was Sharu (26), a native of S L Puram, who was killed by her friend Lalumon, who later hanged himself. Police suspect that personal issues between the two might be the motive behind the murder.

Lalumon was arrested two years ago in a case involving both parties. Puthoor Sub Inspector Suresh Kumar T told Onmanorama that he was charged under IPC Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

Initial reports confirmed the incident as a murder, and further investigations are underway. Sharu's body was shifted to a hospital in Kottarakara. She is survived by her mother.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE