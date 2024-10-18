Man hacks woman friend to death, kills self in Kollam

Kollam: A 38-year-old man died by suicide after hacking his friend to death on Friday. The victim was Sharu (26), a native of S L Puram, who was killed by her friend Lalumon, who later hanged himself. Police suspect that personal issues between the two might be the motive behind the murder.

Lalumon was arrested two years ago in a case involving both parties. Puthoor Sub Inspector Suresh Kumar T told Onmanorama that he was charged under IPC Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

Initial reports confirmed the incident as a murder, and further investigations are underway. Sharu's body was shifted to a hospital in Kottarakara. She is survived by her mother.