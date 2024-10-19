Malayalam
Wayanad man gets RI until death in POCSO case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 19, 2024 10:08 PM IST Updated: October 19, 2024 10:36 PM IST
The accused, Kozhippalli Hari (49), is a native of Paplassery near Irulam. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Wayanad

Sulthan Bathery (Wayanad): The Fast Track Court here on Saturday sentenced a man to Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) until death for charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Judge Haripriya Nambiar pronounced the verdict.

The accused, Kozhippalli Hari (49), is a native of Paplassery near Irulam. The court also slapped him with Rs 2.5 lakh as a fine. The prosecution observed that Hari committed repeated sexual assault on a minor girl.

The case was registered in December 2023. P Sasidharan, the Station House Officer, Kenichira, submitted the charge sheet. Senior civil police officer Shemmy K J and Civil Police Officer Praseetha M S, among others, were part of the investigation team. Assistant public prosecutor Omana Varghese and court liaison officer Bhagyavathy appeared for the prosecution. 

