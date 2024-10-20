TVM cop booked for rape of woman doctor on false promise of marriage

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police have registered a case against a police officer from the Thrissur IR Battalion following allegations of rape. According to Manorama News, the accused, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, sexually assaulted a female doctor based in Kochi.



The complaint states that the officer met the doctor through social media, falsely presenting himself as unmarried. As their relationship developed, he promised to marry her. He then allegedly took her to a lodge in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram, where the assault happened.

The officer is currently absconding, and Thampanoor police have initiated an investigation into the incident.