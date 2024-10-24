College lecturer kills self in Nagercoil amid dowry issues

Kollam: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old college lecturer took her own life on Thursday due to alleged dowry-related harassment. Shruthi, a native of Piravanthoor, was found dead at her husband's home in Suchindram, Nagercoil, just six months after her marriage.

Shruthi’s marriage to Karthik, an employee of KSEB in Tamil Nadu, was troubled by dowry disputes, and she reportedly faced harassment from her mother-in-law, sources said.

According to Manorama Online, her family had given Rs10 lakh and fifty sovereigns of gold as dowry. However, Karthik's mother claimed it was insufficient, leading to conflicts. In a voice message, Shruthi said that she was forced to eat from an unwashed plate and that she had no choice but to end her life. Shruthi’s family, who resides in Coimbatore, have filed a complaint, and police have registered a case, initiating an investigation.