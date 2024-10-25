Malayalam
Pranabjyoti Nath appointed Kerala’s new Chief Electoral Officer

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 25, 2024 10:02 PM IST
A 2005-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Nath previously served as the Kollam District Collector. Photo: Pranabjyoti Nath, IAS/ Linkedin.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram/ New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed Pranabjyoti Nath, currently the Secretary of Kerala’s Sports and Youth Affairs Department, as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for the state.

A 2005-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Nath previously served as the Kollam District Collector. His appointment follows a selection from a panel recommended by the Kerala government, which will soon issue a formal order for his posting. The decision comes as Kerala prepares for bypolls in two assembly constituencies (Palakkad and Chelakkara) and one Lok Sabha seat (Wayanad).

