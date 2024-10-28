Thrissur: Backing Union Minister Suresh Gopi's claim that he did not reach the Thrissur Pooram venue in an ambulance, BJP's Thrissur district president K K Aneesh Kumar has said the actor-turned-politician used an ambulance only to travel 100 metres.

"Suresh Gopi travelled 6 km to the pooram venue in my car. He only used an ambulance to get to Thrissur Round because the police stopped us. The officers told us only an ambulance would be permitted to the Round. As there was a Sevabharathi ambulance on the premises, he used it to get to the spot of the chaos. There is nothing wrong in his claim," said Aneesh.

Regarding BJP state president K Surendran's response, Aneesh said the former was not there during the Pooram and did not have the exact details.