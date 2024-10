Kollam: A youth was stabbed to death in Velichikala here on Sunday night. The deceased, Navas (35), was a native of Muttayikkavu in Kannanalloor.

The attack occurred when Navas’s brother, Nabeel, and his friend, Anas, were travelling on a two-wheeler and stopped and assaulted by a gang.

Navas confronted the assailants to question the attack and was subsequently stabbed. The Kannanalloor police have initiated an investigation into the incident.