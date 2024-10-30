Woman paralysed after rabies vaccine at Alappuzha Medical College, family files plaint

Alappuzha: A 61-year-old woman, Shanthamma from Thakazhi, allegedly suffered paralysis following a rabies vaccine administered at Government T D Medical College, Vandanam, Alappuzha. Subsequently, her family has filed a complaint with the Ambalappuzha police alleging medical negligence.

Shanthamma visited the hospital on October 21 after sustaining scratches on her hand from a rabbit. Following a test dose of the rabies vaccine, she developed allergic reactions, as noted by her daughter Sonia in the complaint. Despite these symptoms, hospital staff proceeded with the full vaccination series, allegedly worsening her condition, Sonia added.

Police reported that the patient lost consciousness after the vaccination and is currently under treatment, with a gradual improvement in her condition.

Meanwhile, the Medical College Principal stated that Shanthamma and her husband, Soman, were informed of potential side effects, and the vaccination was administered after obtaining consent. Upon observing symptoms of anaphylaxis, a duty doctor from the General Medicine department provided immediate treatment in the casualty area before transferring Shanthamma to the ICU, said officials.

Specialists from Cardiology and Neurology also attended to her. Officials further clarified that rare, anaphylactic reactions have been associated with the Equine Rabies Immunoglobulin used in this case.