Anti K-Rail Samithi resumes protest in Kozhikode after Union Min backs project

Kozhikode: With the Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw voicing support for controversial K-Rail project based on conditions, protests have resumed in Kozhikode’s Kattilpeedika, Koyilandy, and Azhiyur. These places witnessed the first wave of protests against the project in Kerala.

The Union Minister said on Sunday that the project can be taken forward if the technical and environmental concerns are addressed. The anti-K-Rail Samithi had suspended its protests after K-Rail works were put on hold. However, the Union Minister’s recent comments have reignited concerns among the committee, which plans to broaden the protests and host a convention in Aluva to organise further actions.

During the Union Minister’s visit to Kozhikode, the protest council members presented him with a memorandum detailing their objections. " The minister’s response surprised us. He said our Chief Minister has repeatedly met with him to push for the project. According to media reports, the minister implied that the project could proceed with modifications suggested by the Union Government. Even the BJP leaders who had previously supported our cause remained silent during the meeting," said Nazeer Jelly, a leader of the Samithi.

Nazeer also noted a shift in the Union Minister’s stance. " In August, when we met him in New Delhi, he exceeded the allotted time and was receptive to our concerns. Now, it seems there may be an unofficial understanding between the State and Centre," he said.

On Sunday, in light of the State Government’s resolve to advance the project, Samithi members across the state convened online to discuss future actions. In addition, members staged a march in Kattilpeedika and Azhiyur on Monday. The protestors have revived the makeshift shed used for nearly 1,300 days of sit-in protests, intending to continue their dharna.

Protests staged by Samara Samithi. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kattilpeedika, located in the Chemanchery panchayat, was the first village to resist the K-Rail project. Here, approximately 150 families face complete displacement, while 450 homes which fall within the project's buffer zone risk partial damage. The State Government’s recent land acquisition notification has left the families in limbo and they are unable to sell or mortgage their properties, many of which were built or purchased on home loans.

“While officials claimed a social impact study was conducted as part of the project preparations, no one from our community was consulted, and the study’s findings remain unpublished. We deserve to know the results,” stated Samithi workers.

The Anti K-Rail Samithi also demanded that land acquisition notifications be cancelled and that all charges against nearly 1,000 protestors be withdrawn. Nine of those accused are from Chemanchery Grama panchayat and face charges related to protests, including a dharna in Kozhikode against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.