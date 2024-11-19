Kalpetta: The hartal announced by the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Wayanad began at 6 am on Tuesday. The strike has been called in protest against the alleged neglect of the victims of the landslide disaster at Chooralmala Mundakkai.



The UDF is scheduled to march to post offices in Kalpetta, Mananthavady, and Sultan Bathery this morning. Meanwhile, the LDF will hold protest demonstrations across Wayanad, including Kalpetta town. The hartal will last till 6 pm.

The UDF has called for a hartal to highlight the failures of the Central and Kerala governments in addressing the landslide disaster. The LDF, on the other hand, is protesting against the Central government’s refusal to declare the Wayanad landslide as a national disaster.