Kozhikode: A construction worker was killed and 16 others injured after a mini pickup van lost control and plunged 60 feet off the road on Saturday around 7 pm at Koombara in Koodaranji. The deceased is Sudheer of West Bengal. The condition of one individual is reported to be serious. The incident occurred on the Kakkadampoyil-Koombara route at Mele Koombara.

Among the injured workers, three are believed to be Malayalis, while the rest are migrant labourers, said MLA Linto Joseph. “Sixteen workers were taken to KMCT Hospital in Mukkom, where one later died from his injuries. One person was transferred to Aster Mother Hospital in Areekode, near Malappuram,” Joseph said.

The workers were returning after completing concrete work in the Kakkadampoyil area when the accident occurred. The pickup driver lost control while navigating a bend at Mele Koombara, crashing into the terrace of a house and falling 60 feet, throwing the workers off the vehicle on impact, Mukkom Fire Station officer Abdul Gafoor told Onmanorama.

Local residents immediately rushed to the scene to begin a rescue operation. Shortly after, the Mukkom Fire Force and police arrived to assist and transport the injured to the hospital. Meanwhile, tensions flared when a scuffle broke out between locals and the police during the rescue effort.

When the Mukkom police arrived, Station Inspector S Anshad ordered the volunteers to step back from the rescue operation. This led to a confrontation between the people and the Inspector. The MLA was also caught up in the altercation.

The MLA told the media that the Inspector’s handling of the situation was unfair, and he subsequently lodged a complaint with both the Rural Superintendent of Police and the Deputy Superintendent of Police. Following the complaint, the Inspector was instructed to refrain from participating in the rescue operation.