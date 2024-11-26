Fire accident while burning waste in yard; Kozhikode woman succumbs to injuries
Mail This Article
×
Kozhikode: A 62-year-old woman died of burn injuries after a fire accident in Nadapuram on Tuesday.
The deceased, Kamala, was a resident of Chekyad. As per reports, she was burning waste in the yard when the fire accidentally spread to her clothes.
She suffered severe burns and was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode. Despite undergoing treatment, Kamala succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning. She is survived by her husband, Kunhiraman, her daughter, Sunitha, and her son-in-law, Ajayan.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.