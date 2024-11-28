Georeferenced information from ration cards will be used as primary data in preparing the list of eligible beneficiaries as part of the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims. The Disaster Management Department has issued guidelines to select beneficiaries who will be rehabilitated in two phases.

In the first phase, those who have lost houses will be included. The disaster-affected families currently staying in rented homes and those who had stayed in settlements will also be considered in the first phase. People residing in places earmarked as uninhabitable will be included in the second phase of rehabilitation.

In addition to data from ration cards, information from Haritha Mithram app, KSEB, rapid visual screening, data on rental amount provided to victims, those who were shifted to government quarters will be used. District officers of respective departments have been directed to furnish this information to the District Collector, Wayanad.

Mananthavadi sub-collector will prepare the draft list. Panchayat authorities have prepared a list based on field verification. The Government has directed that both lists shall be cross-checked by the sub-collector. Reasons for inclusion and omission shall be made available from the panchayat. The draft list will be published by the sub-collector.

A help desk will be set up at the Vellarimala village office and the Meppadi panchayat office. Grievances can be filed within 15 days. Complaints will be received at the Taluk office and will be forwarded to the sub-collector. Based on complaints, the sub-collector will do a field verification and submit a report to the District Disaster Management authority. The final list will be published by the DDMA.

The draft list of beneficiaries for phase 1 will be published within 10 days of issuance of the Government order.