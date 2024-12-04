Thiruvananthapuram: The highly anticipated Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery BR-100 draw for 2024 took place on Wednesday at 2 pm. Ticket number JC 325526 received the jackpot prize of Rs 12 crore. The agent for this ticket will receive Rs 1.2 crore as commission, bringing the total grand prize payout to Rs 12.12 crore.

The agent who sold the winning ticket is Laya S Vijayan from Kayamkulam in Alappuzha (Agency No. Q2664).

2nd Prize (Rs 1 crore)

JA 378749, JB 939547, JC 616613, JD 211004, and JE 584418

Agents will also earn a total of Rs 50 lakh in commissions for this category.

3rd Prize (Rs 10 lakh)

JA 865014, JB 21920, JC 453056, JD 495570, JE 200323, JA 312149, JB 387139, JC 668645, JD 312202, JE 128265

4th Prize (Rs 3 lakh)

JA 327015, JB 682624, JC 328971, JD 137506, JE 927317

5th Prize (Rs 2 lakh)

JA 759527, JB 824279, JC 821081, JD 878866, JE 156782

6th Prize (Rs 5,000)

0048, 0759, 0871, 1073, 1235, 1391, 3174, 3453, 3609, 3846, 6379, 6413, 6440, 6550, 7521, 7776, 8930, 8940, 3435, 2384, 3491, 6419, 7064, 7600