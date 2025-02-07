Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to former MLA PC George in a hate speech case registered by the Erattupetta police. The court ordered that the BJP leader shall not be arrested until it considers his anticipatory bail plea on February 17.

George is facing charges for allegedly making hate speech against the Muslim community during a TV channel debate. While considering his anticipatory bail plea on Friday, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan cautioned George to be mindful of his words as he is a public figure.

“He shall not be arrested till the next posting date,” the court stated, posting the matter for hearing on February 17.

The Muslim Youth League Municipal Committee filed a complaint against PC George, accusing him of calling Muslims terrorists and communalists. According to the complaint, the BJP leader allegedly stated that there is no Muslim living in India who is not a terrorist. During the debate, he also reportedly demanded that Muslims migrate to Pakistan.

The Erattupetta police booked him under charges of promoting enmity between different religious groups and engaging in deliberate, malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting a religion or religious beliefs, as well as causing a nuisance and violating public order.

PC George approached the High Court after a lower court in Kottayam dismissed his plea on February 6. In his plea before the HC, the senior politician claimed that his co-panellist, who was aware of his temperament, provoked him, leading to a slip of the tongue. He also stated that he made certain remarks in the heat of the moment and later apologized on social media upon realizing his mistake. Furthermore, PC George alleged that the case against him was an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

(With Live Law inputs)