Wayanad: The Department of Forest and Wildlife confirmed the presence of a tiger close to human habitats at Varayal Forest Station premises near Periya on Sunday. The public raised much hue and cry after a few women who had gone to collect fodder for cattle found a tiger-like animal running away from the spot. Later, pug marks of the animal were found at Kannoth Mala, 44 Miles, Thalppuzha, and Kambipalam area.

The forest department deployed around 30 personnel from the Rapid Response Team to the spot and examined the area soon after the natives raised their concern over the tiger straying in the area.

The team camping in the Varayal region brought the area under the forest department's radar, installing as many as 14 camera traps and two live cameras. A drone fitted with thermal detectors is also being used to detect animal movement.

The RRT personnel would conduct night patrolling in the area to ensure that the tiger would not enter the human habitats, the press statement said. North Wayanad DFO Martin Lowell warned people against roaming in the region alone during night hours.

However, sources in the forest department said that the region is a forest zone with regular animal movement. As February is the mating season, the tiger movement in the area would be higher as male tigers roam long distances at times, even crossing into individual territories of tigers to lure in the female. Last week, two one-year-old cubs were the target of the male tigers. According to veterinary experts, the male tigers may have viewed the cubs as a distraction, preventing the female tigress from responding to their mating advances.