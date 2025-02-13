Kozhikode: A flying squad of the Kozhikode City Police foiled a man’s attempt to break open an ATM at Parambil Kadavu in the early hours of Thursday. The team, which spotted the man inside the Hitachi ATM during night patrol, apprehended him and handed him over to the Chevayur police. The accused is Vijesh (37) from Othukkungal, Malappuram district.

The police team, led by Mukti Das, became suspicious after noticing Vijesh inside the ATM around 2.20 am while patrolling the Parambil Kadavu area. When they entered the counter, the accused was found attempting to break the machine using a cutter.

"Although he tried, he could not break the ATM, so no money was stolen. The procedures related to his arrest are in progress," said a police officer from the Chevayur police station.